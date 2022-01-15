MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls this year on Monday, January 17, and on that day we honor the memory of this great civil rights icon with celebrations, community outreach, and continued advocacy for justice.

Here is a list of top events in both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties to commemorate his memory.

MIAMI DADE:

Second Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Bike Ride: The City of Miami Gardens is set to host a mass community bike ride to honor King and his legacy on Saturday, January 15, at When: 8 a.m. at Charles Hadley Park. Admission is free.

MLK Community Karaoke: This community event also hosted by Miami Gardens, calls for the city to unite in honoring King through music, with a karaoke event titled, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” This event is scheduled to take place Saturday, January 15, at the Betty T. Ferguson Amphitheater at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Pre-Martin Luther King Jr. Parade 5K Run & Fitness Walk: Before kicking off the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade, those interested, can start off their day with a morning run honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It will begin at the MLK Plaza Metrorail Station. Runners should arrive for registration between 6:30 and 7:45 a.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade: Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, January 17. The festivities are scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Miami. The event will feature high-school marching bands, student-athletes, dance teams, drill teams, and cheerleaders on foot, as well as floats, cars, and fire trucks carrying local politicians, union leaders, and activists. The parade will conclude near Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, where a family-friendly festival will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with live music, dance, cultural programming, and theatrical performances.

BROWARD COUNTY:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity March: Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by joining the City of Tamarac in a Unity March on Monday, January 17, at 8:30 a.m. at Tamarac Park. Refreshments and entertainment will be available. The first 100 registrants for the event will receive a free T-shirt. Admission is free.

Martin Luther King Jr. Student Poetry Contest: The city of Pembroke Pines invites students who are into poetry, speeches, and performances, to come out and honor the man who had a dream. Students can enter the Student Poetry Contest and winners will recite their winning entries during the event. Local officials will pay tribute to Dr. King, as well as local dancers and performers.

Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood Clean-Up: United Day: Join the YMCA and other volunteer groups in a day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 17, at Provident Park. The cleanup is set to take place at 8:30 a.m. Click here for more information.

MLK Celebration At Lakeshore Park: The City of Miramar welcomes those interested to an honorary MLK parade and other festivities at Lakeshore Park Monday, January 17. The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. around Sherman Circle, where the festivities after are planned from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.