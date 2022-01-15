MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida woke up to the chilly low-50s Saturday morning. The western cities in Broward even dipped into the upper 40s like in Weston, Davie, Tamarac, and Southwest Ranches.

After a chilly morning, Saturday afternoon temperatures will recover nicely into the mid-70s, which is a seasonable high temperature for this time of the year in South Florida.

Sunshine and dry weather will prevail throughout Saturday but this quickly ends on Sunday.

Another strong cold front will march in by early Sunday afternoon with a line of storms that have the potential to become severe. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the main threats with this band of showers and storms.

A fast warm-up is expected ahead of the approaching cold front with highs on Sunday hitting the 80-degree mark across South Florida, some warmer temperatures are possible in the inland cities. The line of storms will roll through Broward, Miami-Dade, and the Keys during the early afternoon hours on Sunday.

So expect the rain to clear out by Sunday evening followed by a strong push of chilly air. The brisk wind will be out of the west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph.

The coldest temperatures so far this season arrives early next week.

Morning lows will dip into the mid-50s on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and even colder by Tuesday morning with lows in the upper-40s inland and low-50s in the eastern cities.

High temperatures are forecast in the cool low 70s on both Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Dry weather will also return on Monday and last through the week with more mild and seasonable temperatures during the end of the week.