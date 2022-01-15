  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMCollege Basketball
    4:00 PMWhacked-Out Sports
    4:30 PMPaid Program
    5:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Miami News

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus continuing to spread, Florida totaled more than 430,000 cases of COVID-19 during the week that ended Thursday, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health.

The 430,297 cases brought the total for the past four weeks to a reported 1.252 million cases.

READ MORE: Firefighters Battle NW Miami-Dade Junkyard Fire That Can Be Seen For Miles

During the four previous weeks in November and the first half of December, the state totaled 63,477 cases — showing the massive effect the omicron variant has had recently in driving up infections.

READ MORE: Man Shot, Killed While Driving With 2 Children In Car Near Zoo Miami

In all, Florida has had a reported 4.99 million COVID-19 cases and 63,158 resident deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020, according to Department of Health numbers.

MORE NEWS: Tsunami Advisory In Effect For U.S. West Coast After Volcanic Eruption

(©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

CBSMiami.com Team