MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An overnight fire at a Northwest Miami apartment complex has displaced six families.
Flames raced through the units earlier Saturday this morning at the apartment complex located on northwest 95th Street and 13th Avenue.
Residents who live in the complex say the smoke detectors did not go off.
“I saw the smoke and right away I had to take care of the babies,” said one resident
Luckily, there were no injuries reported in the blaze.
Six families were displaced and the Red Cross tells CBS4 News they are helping 13 people, including 3 children.