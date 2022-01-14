FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A South Florida corrections officer was arrested after she reportedly assaulted a woman in Miramar.
Mercedes Patterson, 28, has been charged with burglary with assault or battery.READ MORE: Florida Man Corey Johnson Gets Life In Prison For Sleepover Stabbing Death Of 13-Year-Old
According to police, she broke through the door of her former girlfriend’s apartment at “Lake Vista Apartments” in Miramar on Thursday to get to her and her new romantic partner.READ MORE: School: Florida Substitute Teacher Quits Job After Yelling Racial Slur
Once inside, Patterson is accused of pushing her ex to the side and then hitting the second woman multiple times, causing a cut on her face.MORE NEWS: Man Shot During Domestic Dispute In Miami Gardens
Patterson reportedly told police that she was the one who was attacked and she was just protecting herself.