MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a chilly start to Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s across South Florida.
We'll enjoy a beautiful day ahead with winter sunshine in full force and highs only in the low 70s in the afternoon. A small craft advisory has been issued for boaters due to gusty winds and hazardous marine conditions.
Friday night into Saturday will likely be a bit cooler with some inland areas falling to the upper 40s inland and highs will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees and the potential for some strong storms as the next cold front arrives.
By Monday we’ll see a gradual clearing with cooler temperatures in the morning for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will be comfortable in the mid-70s.
The coldest air arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning when most of South Florida will dip to the low 50s and upper 40s. Highs will struggle to reach the low 70s. Next Wednesday morning will be cool with the upper 50s and highs will be in the mid-70s. We’ll be warmer by the end of next week.