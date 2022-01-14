MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A workplace dispute escalated to shots fired, sending two people to the hospital Thursday night.
Police said it started out as an argument between four employees at a warehouse on NW 23 Street and 66 Avenue, near Miami International Airport.READ MORE: Dashcam: Turnpike Police Pursuit, Four Men In Custody
“What occurred was there was some type of dispute that was stemming several days before and today this dispute escalated into a physical dispute between four males,” said Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta Thursday night.
Apparently, things got heated and, at some point, someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.READ MORE: Two Cold Fronts In Four Days Bring The Chill To South Florida
Two people, ages 18 and 23, were hurt. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
“Once officers arrived, they were able to make contact with the shooter. The shooter is detained and being questioned by investigators as well as the other person who was also involved in the confrontation and they are all being interviewed,” said Zabaleta.MORE NEWS: Broward Woman Is Florida’s Newest Millionaire With Gold Rush Classic Scratch-Off Game
As for the two men shot, they are listed as stable.