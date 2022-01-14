TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of people with COVID-19 in Florida’s hospitals jumped to more than 11,500 during the past week.
According to data posted Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 11,552 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 8,914 reported a week earlier. Also, the federal agency said 1,451 Florida COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 1,015 a week earlier.
Hospitals have seen a surge in COVID-19 patients in recent weeks as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus spread across the state.