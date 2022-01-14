MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The FBI has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Regions Bank branch in Miami.
Authorities say the suspect entered the bank, 12310 SW 8th Street, on Friday, January 14th at approximately 10:20 a.m. and demanded money from a bank employee.Miami Weather: Sunny Afternoon, Another Cold Front On The Way
Customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery but nobody was hurt.READ MORE: Arguments Slated On Florida Social Media Law
The FBI did not provide any other information, but in the photos, the suspect was wearing a white ball cap with an Addidas logo on it, a red shirt, blue jeans, and a black or dark-colored jacket.MORE NEWS: Florida Lawmakers Highlight End Of Child Tax Credit Payments Starting This Month
If you recognize the suspect or know any about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.