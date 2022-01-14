  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, FBI, Local TV, Miami News, Pompano Beach, Regions Bank

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The FBI has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Regions Bank branch in Miami.

Authorities say the suspect entered the bank, 12310 SW 8th Street, on Friday, January 14th at approximately 10:20 a.m. and demanded money from a bank employee.

READ MORE: Miami Weather: Sunny Afternoon, Another Cold Front On The Way

Customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery but nobody was hurt.

READ MORE: Arguments Slated On Florida Social Media Law

The FBI did not provide any other information, but in the photos, the suspect was wearing a white ball cap with an Addidas logo on it, a red shirt, blue jeans, and a black or dark-colored jacket.

MORE NEWS: Florida Lawmakers Highlight End Of Child Tax Credit Payments Starting This Month

If you recognize the suspect or know any about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.

CBSMiami.com Team