SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police are on the scene of a death investigation in Southwest Miami-Dade.
The scene is unfolding at the intersection of SW 127 Avenue and 152 Street, at the entrance of the Deerwood community, across the street from Zoo Miami.READ MORE: Do You Recognize This Man? FBI Releases Photos Of Miami Bank Robbery Suspect
READ MORE: Arrest Made After Lauderhill Police Car Set On Fire Outside Synagogue
Video from Chopper 4 shows two cars in the intersection, one them has a yellow tarp hanging over the windshield and front hood.MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: Miami-Dade Police Officer Discharges Weapon; Dog Shot, Killed
This a breaking story. CBS4 News has a crew on the way and this story will be updated as information becomes available.