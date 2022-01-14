WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 7
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Death Investigation, Local TV, Miami News, Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police are on the scene of a death investigation in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The scene is unfolding at the intersection of SW 127 Avenue and 152 Street, at the entrance of the Deerwood community, across the street from Zoo Miami.

(CBS4)

Video from Chopper 4 shows two cars in the intersection, one them has a yellow tarp hanging over the windshield and front hood.

This a breaking story. CBS4 News has a crew on the way and this story will be updated as information becomes available.

