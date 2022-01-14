TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood woman is kicking off the New Year with a huge Florida Lottery prize.
Sonia Morrison, 58, has claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game at the Lottery's Miami District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00.
Morrison purchased her winning ticket from Sierra Auto Center Inc., located at 331 23rd Street in Miami Beach.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $20 game launched in October 2018 and gives players the opportunity to win up to $5,000,000. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.
Congratulations Sonia!
