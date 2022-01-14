FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in an arson investigation in Lauderhill involving a city police car that was set on fire.
Brian Bocage, 21, has been charged with second degree arson and criminal mischief.
Lauderhill police officers were sent to the parking lot of the Synagogue of Inverrary-Chabad on the 6700 block of Northwest 44th St shortly before midnight on January 12th.
The Lauderhill police cruiser, which was not occupied at the time, was parked in front of the synagogue to deter crime following a prior unrelated incident of vandalism.
Surveillance video obtained by Lauderhill police shows an unidentified man wearing a dark hoodie approach the vehicle and douse it with fluid. He then crouched down next to one of the tires and set it on fire. Within seconds the entire car was engulfed in flames.
The fire damaged the front end of the car and charred the engine, just a few feet away from the synagogue which was not damaged.
There were no injuries.
Lauderhill detectives identified Bocage as the suspect of the arson and with the assistance of the Broward Sheriff’s Office located Bocage late Thursday night and he was arrested.