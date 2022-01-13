MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If any motorcyclists or ATV riders think it’s fun to disrupt traffic on MLK Day, this coming Monday, South Florida law enforcement officials want them to think again.
The Miami-Dade Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol are ready to turn off the ignition to this unsafe ride.
They announced a joint effort to keep the community safe in anticipation of the annual "Wheels up, guns down" ride.
Authorities want everyone to remember what the holiday is all about.
Law enforcement will be out in force on Monday with overhead choppers and airplanes.
All assets will be monitoring the roads and the Florida Highway Patrol will be blocking entry and exit points on the highways to prevent riders from getting access.