MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three, two, one – blast off. It was a picture perfect launch of a SpaceX rocket Thursday morning at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The Falcon 9 rocket launched the Transporter-3 into orbit. It was loaded with more than 100 small satellites from customers in 20 nations. The satellites were deployed in batches.
Following stage separation, SpaceX landed Falcon 9’s first stage on Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for the tenth time.
This was SpaceX’s second launch in 2022 with five more missions scheduled to liftoff throughout the month.