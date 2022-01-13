MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A workplace dispute escalated to shots fired, sending two people to the hospital Thursday night.
Police said it started out as an argument between four employees at a warehouse on NW 23 Street and 66 Avenue, near Miami International Airport.
Apparently, things got heated and, at some point, someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.
Two people were hurt. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police said they’ve detained the person who pulled the trigger as well as a second person.