By CBSMiami.com Team
Crime, Local TV, Miami International Airport, Miami News, Miami-Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A workplace dispute escalated to shots fired, sending two people to the hospital Thursday night.

Police said it started out as an argument between four employees at a warehouse on NW 23 Street and 66 Avenue, near Miami International Airport.

Apparently, things got heated and, at some point, someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Two people were hurt. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said they’ve detained the person who pulled the trigger as well as a second person.

