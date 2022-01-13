TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The brother of former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz was found dead over the weekend. Now his death is the subject of a homicide investigation.
Jorge Diaz-Johnston disappeared on Monday, January 3.
Diaz-Johnston and his now-husband were one of six couples to file suit to overturn Florida’s constitutional ban on same-sex marriage eight years ago.
In a statement, the former mayor and current head of Florida's Democratic Party said:
“I am profoundly appreciative of the outpouring of support shown to me, my brother-in-law don, and my family after the loss of my brother, Jorge Diaz-Johnston. My brother was such a special gift to this world whose heart and legacy will continue to live on for generations to come.”
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking any with information on the case to come forward.
If you know anything, call Tallahassee PD at (850) 891-4200.