MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida company is ramping up production to meet the growing demand for masks and rapid test kits as omicron cases skyrocket.

Miami Lakes-based Demetech is run by the Arguello family. The company has manufactured medical supplies for decades, but pivoted to producing masks two years ago when the pandemic hit.

They transformed their facility into the largest mask factory in North America

Demetech President Luis Arguello said they are producing 5 million masks a day, including much sought after N95 masks.

Health experts say N95 masks are an effective tool at avoiding the omicron variant, which is highly contagious. N95 masks filter out most particles

“They are all medically rated and they protect the person wearing them,” said Arguello.

All the components are American made.

Arguello said they are talking to the federal government about getting the masks out to the country. They have 200 million masks stockpiled that were manufactured after the pandemic took root in 2020.

Right now, in another section of the plant, Demetech is assembling “On/Go” rapid COVID test kits at a rate of nearly 1 million a day. On/Go is a COVID antigen test authorized by the FDA.

“Testing is important so you can quarantine when you are infected and the government can figure out where to get help to the people who need it,” said Arguello.

The plant will continue operating 24-hours a day. Arguello adds it’s important that the country have an American-based supplier to be ready for the next pandemic.

