DORAL (CBSMiami) – A cellphone video of shots being fired at CityPlace in Doral that went viral helped police make an arrest.

Alex Arnaud, 32, was tracked down and arrested at his home in Homestead.

“I think the coverage this got in the local media and on social media, simplified things a lot,” said Rey Vales with Doral Police.

He said Arnaud tried to run when he saw the officers, but they were able to take him in custody.

“This is an individual that finds himself now looking at two serious felonies and he’s sitting in jail right now,” said Vales.

Arnaud has been charged with attempted felony murder, discharging a firearm in public, and resisting an officer without violence.

The shooting happened Sunday night at the popular entertainment spot on NW 87th Avenue.

According to police, a fight between two groups of friends began in one of the restaurants before spilling over into the parking garage.

A witness said it over a man following a woman. The woman reportedly asked the man to leave her alone and he refused. He then reportedly physically assaulted her.

The woman’s friends tried to come to her rescue and that’s when two groups started fighting.

During the fight, someone was struck with a bottle. That’s when Arnaud is accused of pulling out a gun and firing several shots in the parking garage. A witness said four shots were fired.

No one was hurt in the shooting.