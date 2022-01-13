MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s been another crash involving a Brightline, this time in Miami.

Miami police said it happened just before 8:30 a.m. at North Miami Avenue and 20th Street.

“There were a total of three passengers inside of the white SUV involved in the traffic collision. Two of the three have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with very minor injuries,” said Miami police Officer Kiara Delva.

The third person managed to get out of the SUV before the collision happened.

This is at least the fourth time a vehicle has been struck by a Brightline train since the high-speed train returned to service in November.

On December 30th, 2020, a Brightline struck a car in Hallandale Beach. A Brightline representative said the driver of the vehicle went around the gates, which were down and flashing, and bells ringing signaling the approach of the train. The two people in the car were killed.

Last November, a grandmother and her year-old grandchild narrowly survived after they drove onto the tracks a Brightline train crashed into the back of their car in Pompano Beach.

Brightline’s President Patrick Goddard has said vehicles being struck on the tracks is endemic to the railroad industry.

Brightline has installed infrared detectors that will warn engineers if anyone is lurking near the tracks so they can slow down or stop. The company has added more fencing and landscaping to make track access more difficult and is also installing red-light cameras at crossings that will allow police to ticket drivers who go around guardrails. It is testing drones to monitor the tracks.

