By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Arson Investigation, Breaking Overnight, Fire Investigation, Lauderhill Police, Lauderhill Synagogue, Police Car Fire

Lauderhill (CBS MIAMI) — Lauderhill Police are Investigating an arson after one of their own police cars was set on fire outside of a Synagogue late Wednesday night.

Units responded to the parking lot of the Synagogue of Inverrary-Chabad on the 6700 block of Northwest 44th St shortly before midnight.

According to police, the vehicle was unoccupied at the time. No injuries were reported.

Crime Scene Investigators were on scene focusing their investigation on the front end damage of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477)

