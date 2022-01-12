WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 7
By CBSMiami.com Team
FHP Pursuit, Miami News, Stolen Vehicle

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Chopper 4 was over the scene on US27 and Johnson Street, where a suspected stolen pick-up truck had crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Authorities said the crash ended a pursuit.

The FHP told CBS4 News they got a stolen vehicle alert on Okeechobee Road and Krome Avenue.

They tried to stop the truck, but it took off.

The driver was taken into custody after the crash. The trooper was not hurt.

CBSMiami.com Team