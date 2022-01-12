MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl in a home in the Florida Keys has been arrested.
According to the Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Norman De La Cruz had sex with the teen at a residence in Big Pine Key last year.
The teen reportedly told investigators De La Cruz provided alcohol to her and other minors at the residence.
De La Cruz had sex with the impaired victim without her consent, according to the sheriff’s office.
A warrant was issued for De La Cruz's arrest and he turned himself in on Tuesday.
He’s been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.