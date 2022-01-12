MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three South Florida police officers will be charged in three separate incidents.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office will give details on the three investigations and the charges at a Tuesday afternoon news conference. Those in attendance will include State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, FDLE Miami Special Agent in Charge Troy Walker, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez, and Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt

The most high-profile case involves Opa-locka Police Capt. Sergio Perez, accused of shooting a fellow officer with a Taser during a shouting match, according to CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald.

In 2013, Perez was fired after being accused of taking part in a wrong-way chase on Interstate 95 that ended in a crash that killed four tourists from California.

Two years later he was fired. Perez was reinstated on November 2015 after an arbitrator ruled the city’s probe was flawed, but the city fired him again when he returned to work.

After Perez sued to get his job back, the city agreed to a settlement that included reinstating him. In 2020, Perez was promoted to lieutenant and was temporarily in charge of running its operations.

The two other cases reportedly involve officers using excessive force during arrests.

All the officers face misdemeanor counts of battery, according to the Miami Herald.

A Miami-Dade officer will also be charged with felony official misconduct for allegedly lying on an arrest report, according to the Miami Herald.