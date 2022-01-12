MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A juvenile dolphin is once again swimming freely off the shores of South Florida after being rescued by a Miami-Dade Police marine patrol officer.
According to a Miami-Dade Police Department Twitter post, Officer Nelson Silva, of the department's Marine Patrol Unit, received a call of a dolphin in distress in the Shorecrest area. That's just south of North Bay Village.
Officer Silva located the dolphin which was trapped in a fishing net.
See the rescue here:
In the video, Officer Silva calmly says, “I got you, buddy,” as he approaches the animal in an effort to free him.
In the video, Officer Silva calmly says, "I got you, buddy," as he approaches the animal in an effort to free him.

It took a couple of tries, but he was able to use a pocket knife to cut the net free and the dolphin swam away.