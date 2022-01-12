TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of patients in Florida hospitals with COVID-19, and patients needing intensive care, continues to increase.
Data posted Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 11,378 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from a reported 11,078 on Tuesday and 9,888 on Monday.
Also, the data Wednesday showed 1,446 COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units, up from a reported 1,382 patients on Tuesday and 1,158 on Monday.
Hospitalizations have soared as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread across the state.
