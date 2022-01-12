  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS Mornings
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By Brooke Shafer
Filed Under:Brooke Shafer, Local TV, Miami Flooding, Miami News, Miami Rain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A night of drenching downpours caused some street flooding in Brickell.

On SE 9th Street, next to Mary Brickell Village, some spots had up to two feet of water. Several cars got stuck in the water after stalling out.

READ MORE: Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Wins 20th Congressional District Seat

Some people who live and work in the area said they are tired of dealing with the flooding every time there is heavy rain.

READ MORE: Duvon Russell Jr. Arrested For Miami Gardens Murder

“We want the city of Miami to fix this. This is a drain problem, not a rain problem,” said Rabbi Chaim Lipskar. “Talk to our commissioners if you live in Brickell and ask them to please move forward on this project so we don’t have this drainage issue any longer.”

MORE NEWS: Thousands Of South Florida Renters Facing Eviction

More rain is in the forecast for Wednesday, area residents are hoping it doesn’t flood again.