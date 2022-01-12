MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A night of drenching downpours caused some street flooding in Brickell.

On SE 9th Street, next to Mary Brickell Village, some spots had up to two feet of water. Several cars got stuck in the water after stalling out.

Some people who live and work in the area said they are tired of dealing with the flooding every time there is heavy rain.

“We want the city of Miami to fix this. This is a drain problem, not a rain problem,” said Rabbi Chaim Lipskar. “Talk to our commissioners if you live in Brickell and ask them to please move forward on this project so we don’t have this drainage issue any longer.”

More rain is in the forecast for Wednesday, area residents are hoping it doesn’t flood again.