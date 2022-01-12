DORAL (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in the parking garage of a popular entertainment center in Doral.
Alex Arnaud has been taken into custody for allegedly firing several shots during an altercation that happened Sunday night at CityPlace.
According to police, the fight began in one of the restaurants before spilling over into the parking garage.
According to police, the fight began in one of the restaurants before spilling over into the parking garage.

A witness said it over a man following a woman. The woman reportedly asked the man to leave her alone and he refused. He then reportedly physically assaulted her.
The woman’s friends tried to come to her rescue, and that’s when two groups of friends started feuding.
During the fight, someone was struck with a bottle. That’s when Arnaud is accused of pulling out a gun and firing several shots.
The 32-year-old is charged with attempted felony murder, discharging a firearm in public and resisting an officer without violence.
No one was hurt in the shooting.