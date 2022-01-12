Report: Comedian Bob Saget Found Dead In Orlando Hotel Bed, No Signs Of TraumaComedian Bob Saget, known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” died Sunday at an Orlando hotel.

Bob Saget, Comedian And "Full House" Star, Has Died At 65Comedian Bob Saget, known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” has died at the age of 65 in central Florida.

Bon Jovi Tour Coming To FLA Live Arena in SunriseBon Jovi is hitting the road again and coming to South Florida.

Sidney Poitier, First Black Man To Win Best Actor Oscar, Dies At 94Groundbreaking actor Sidney Poitier has died, according to the Bahamian minister of foreign affairs. Poitier was 94 years old.

Taste Of The Town: Marion Miami Serving Upscale Asian Fusion Food With Nod To St. Tropez Party SceneWelcome to Marion Miami, an upbeat, upscale eatery in the heart of Brickell.

2022 Grammy Awards Postponed Over Omicron RiskThe show was scheduled to take place on January 31, but will be rescheduled for a future date, The Recording Academy and CBS said in a joint statement on Wednesday.