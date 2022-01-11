MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Here is a major traffic alert for anyone who drives on SR 836 in the evening or early morning hours.
Starting Tuesday, January 11, the eastbound SR 836 ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. every night through Friday, January 14.

Drivers can:
- Access the southbound I-95/NW 8 Street ramp, then exit at the NW 8 Street/PortMiami ramp
- Turn left at NW 8 Street
- Turn left at NW 3 Avenue to access the northbound I-95 ramp
The work is part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge, including the construction of a Signature Bridge over NE 2 Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard; double-deck SR 836 from west of NW 17 Avenue to the Midtown Interchange and the replacement of the concrete pavement on I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street.