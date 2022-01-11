WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Construction, Local TV, Miami News, Traffic Alert

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Here is a major traffic alert for anyone who drives on SR 836 in the evening or early morning hours.

Starting Tuesday, January 11, the eastbound SR 836 ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. every night through Friday, January 14.

READ MORE: Florida Hospitals Top 11,000 Patients With COVID-19

(Source: FDOT/MDX)

READ MORE: Exclusive: CBS4 News Takes A Look Inside Tropical Park's COVID-19 Testing Site

Drivers can:

  • Access the southbound I-95/NW 8 Street ramp, then exit at the NW 8 Street/PortMiami ramp
  • Turn left at NW 8 Street
  • Turn left at NW 3 Avenue to access the northbound I-95 ramp
MORE NEWS: 'I Want A Bloodbath,' Barricaded Suspect Told Police During Hialeah Gardens Standoff

The work is part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge, including the construction of a Signature Bridge over NE 2 Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard; double-deck SR 836 from west of NW 17 Avenue to the Midtown Interchange and the replacement of the concrete pavement on I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street.

CBSMiami.com Team