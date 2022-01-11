FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – While Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick’s 20th Congressional District win dominated the headlines Tuesday night, there were three other important local races.
State Senate District 33 had a Democrat primary. Former Broward County School Board Chair Rosalind Osgood scored a decisive win with 74% of the vote.READ MORE: Miami-Bound American Airlines Plane Grounded After Passenger Rushes Into Cockpit, Damages Controls
Democrats also held two primaries for the Florida House.READ MORE: Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Wins 20th Congressional District Seat
In District 88, Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds is the winner. He had 65% of the just over 8,000 votes that were cast.MORE NEWS: East Coast Storms Set Up A Colder Breeze For South Florida This Weekend
And in District 94, Daryl Campbell had the most votes in a field of four candidates. He had just under 40% of the vote, while the next two candidates had 29% and 25% respectively.