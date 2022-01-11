  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Broward Elections, Local TV, Miami News, Special Elections

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – While Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick’s 20th Congressional District win dominated the headlines Tuesday night, there were three other important local races.

State Senate District 33 had a Democrat primary. Former Broward County School Board Chair Rosalind Osgood scored a decisive win with 74% of the vote.

READ MORE: Miami-Bound American Airlines Plane Grounded After Passenger Rushes Into Cockpit, Damages Controls

Democrats also held two primaries for the Florida House.

READ MORE: Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Wins 20th Congressional District Seat

In District 88, Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds is the winner. He had 65% of the just over 8,000 votes that were cast.

MORE NEWS: East Coast Storms Set Up A Colder Breeze For South Florida This Weekend

And in District 94, Daryl Campbell had the most votes in a field of four candidates. He had just under 40% of the vote, while the next two candidates had 29% and 25% respectively.

CBSMiami.com Team