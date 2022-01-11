NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – A shooting on the Florida Turnpike that left two people hurt is being called a road rage incident.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident took place shortly before 1:00 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in the area of the Golden Glades Interchange in Northwest Miami-Dade.

FHP investigators say a blue Honda Civic and a Gray Chevy sedan were involved in some sort of altercation that led to the road rage incident.

Someone in the Chevy fired a gun, striking the left side of the Honda.

The male driver of the Honda and female passenger were both struck by the gunfire.

Following the incident, the victim drove to the MDPD Northside Station. Both victims were later transported to Ryder Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests.

Tuesday’s shooting is part of a troubling trend we have been seeing on South Florida roads.

In November, there were six different road rage shootings and more than a dozen since June. The latest happened on Saturday in Miami Gardens when driver of a Hyundai SUV was shot at by the passenger of another vehicle in the southbound lanes just north of NW 199 Street.