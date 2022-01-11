MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have released the identity of a man they said told police he wanted a ‘bloodbath’ during a police standoff in Hialeah Gardens on Monday afternoon.

Police said Ruben Ricardo Santana, 41, had been accused of pointing a gun at a relative, her husband and a child on Sunday afternoon, at a home near NW 102 Place and 125 Street.

On Monday afternoon, police responded to the 12600 block of NW 102 Place to talk to Santana regarding what had happened the day before.

Here is what the arrest report said happened next:

“Upon arrival at the residence, law enforcement officials positively observed and identified Santana from past encounters with no shirt, standing by the side gate entrance located on the southside of the residence.”

When an officer approached Santana, the arrest report says he looked directly at one of the officers and that is when Santana began to run back towards the entrance of the side gate.

Police said Santana reached into the front of his waistband, grabbed a black firearm and pointed it towards one of the officers.

That is when Santana responded with an expletive, telling officers to get off the property, saying, “I will shoot you.”

Santana then closed and locked the gate preventing police to enter.

“I want a blood bath,” Santana said according to the arrest report.

That is when officers called for backup units to arrive.

A perimeter was set up and numerous attempts to get Santana to comply to exit the residence.

Police said Santana continued to yell that he wanted to kill police and didn’t care to live.

Miami-Dade Police SRT units were called and after negotiations, Santana surrendered to authorities.

Santana was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police and taken to TGK for booking.

He faces assault and weapons charges.