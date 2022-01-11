WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – More than 11,000 patients in Florida hospitals have COVID-19, including nearly 1,400 in intensive-care units, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The agency reported that 11,078 hospital inpatients had COVID-19, up from 9,888 in a Monday count.

Also, the data said 1,382 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 1,158 on Monday.

The totals were additional evidence of the impact that the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus is having on the state, as it continues to cause soaring case numbers.

