MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Recent cold fronts have seemed to bring everything but colder air here to South Florida. Often they are followed by a quick chill before the breeze turns northeast, keeping milder air around along with the moisture.

What we need here in South Florida to really drop temperatures is a northwest wind that stays over land as it moves down the entire Florida Peninsula. Once air moves over the Atlantic of the gulf waters, it will warm and pick up moisture which can keep it milder at night and a little cooler in the afternoon.

The last few fronts have seen the ocean breeze quickly follow them, but that will not be the case with the next few cold fronts.

Thursday and Friday as a storm rapidly intensifies over the Atlantic a colder breeze develops up and down the east coast. Here in South Florida the temperatures will drop Thursday night into the 50s by the next morning.

Another front moves through late Sunday and, like the previous one, will also feature a colder northwest wind in its wake.

What that means for the area is cooler but drier air for a number of days. A morning chill will be followed by a pleasant afternoon with a nice breeze.