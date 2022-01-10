MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah Gardens man is accused of shooting his girlfriend and her son before turning the gun on himself.
It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at a residence at 9805 West Okeechobee Road.READ MORE: Concerns From Health Experts Over State's New COVID-19 Testing Guidance
According to Miami-Dade police, when officers arrived at the residence they found the body of a woman who had been shot along with a man and a juvenile man suffering from gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Fight Led To Gunfire In Parking Garage At City Place In Doral
The injured were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center. The juvenile was listed as stable and the man was in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Takes To Twitter To Address Nearly 100,000 Student Absences
Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting.