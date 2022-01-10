  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Lewd And Lascivious Molestation, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of fondling a 12-year-old girl in Doral has been arrested.

The girl told police while taking out the trash last Thursday, January 6th, a man later identified as 61-year-old Thomas Newsome approached her. She said Newsome offered her $20 to have sex with him, according to his arrest report.

The girl said no and began to walk away.

Newsome reportedly approached the girl again, fondled her, and then left the area with his dog.

On January 8th, the girl spotted him again in her neighborhood and the police were called.

During questioning Newsome, who is homeless, denied the allegations.

He’s been charged with lew and lascivious molestation of a child under 16 and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under 16.

