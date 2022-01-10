  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:COVID-19, Florida Hospitals, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – New data released Monday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services revealed the number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has neared 10,000.

As the omicron variant of the coronavirus drives up infections across the state, the data showed that 9,888 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 5,700 a week earlier and up from 8,914 on Friday.

Also, the federal agency said Monday a reported 1,158 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 1,015 on Friday.

The Florida Department of Health released a report Friday that showed Florida totaled an additional 397,114 reported cases of COVID-19 during the week that ended Thursday.

