PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A South Florida high school teacher and sports coach faced a judge Monday morning to face sex charges involving a teenage student.
Philip Velez, 28, a teacher at Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
He is charged with three counts of sexual battery on a minor and one count of soliciting/engaging in sexual conduct by an authority figure.
Bond was set at $25,000 for the first three counts and $10,000 for the fourth count.
Velez taught culinary classes at the school and was also the assistant basketball coach.
The judge ruled he cannot return to the school and cannot have any contact, either directly or indirectly, with the student or any minors that are not related to him.