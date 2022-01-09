MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle broke the NFL rookie record for receptions on Sunday.
On the team’s opening drive, Waddle caught a 5-yard pass from fellow Alabama product Tua Tagovailoa for his 102nd reception of the season, passing Anquan Boldin.READ MORE: Wounded Warriors Interact With Florida Keys Dolphins As Therapy
The rookie receiver then capped the drive off with a touchdown catch to the back corner of the end zone.READ MORE: Police ID 27-Year-Old Killed In Coral Springs Shooting
With more than three quarters left to play, Waddle has a chance to break the franchise record.MORE NEWS: Several Killed, Including Children, In New York Apartment Fire
Waddle needs to get to 113 to pass Jarvis Landry, who hauled in 112 catches back in 2017.