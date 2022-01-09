By Jim DeFede
On Sunday’s edition of “Facing South Florida,” Jim DeFede chronicled his experience this past week when he was stuck in his car for nearly 24 hours because a snow and ice storm shut down I-95 in Virginia.

He interviewed a group of Good Samaritans who handed out bread to the hungry roadside refugees like himself.

For the first time, DeFede reunited everyone days after he posted a video on Twitter from the road that went viral.

GUESTS:

John Noe, Stranded Motorist

Casey Holihan, Stranded Motorist

Ron Hill, Truck Driver

Chuck Paterakis, H&S Bakeries, Co-owner

Jim DeFede