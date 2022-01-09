On Sunday’s edition of “Facing South Florida,” Jim DeFede chronicled his experience this past week when he was stuck in his car for nearly 24 hours because a snow and ice storm shut down I-95 in Virginia.
He interviewed a group of Good Samaritans who handed out bread to the hungry roadside refugees like himself.READ MORE: 'Flurona': Surging Cases Of COVID & Flu Could Lead To Twindemic
For the first time, DeFede reunited everyone days after he posted a video on Twitter from the road that went viral.
GUESTS:READ MORE: 8-Year-Old Boy Survives Fall From 7th Floor Window In North Miami
John Noe, Stranded Motorist
Casey Holihan, Stranded Motorist
Ron Hill, Truck DriverMORE NEWS: Walmart To Temporarily Close Miami Store For COVID Cleaning
Chuck Paterakis, H&S Bakeries, Co-owner