MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter Saturday to address student absences during the first week of school of the new year.
Nearly 100,000 students did not show to class due to COVID-19.
Here is what he said:
“We need to once again consider the disruptions associated with this #covidvariant and advocate for reasonable accountability. Validity and reliability are at stake. Nearly 100K students absent on first day back at school in Miami, Broward amid COVID surge.”