  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMThe Brian Flores Show
    11:30 AMDolphins Weekly Live
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Alberto Carvalho, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Schools

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter Saturday to address student absences during the first week of school of the new year.

Nearly 100,000 students did not show to class due to COVID-19.

Here is what he said:

“We need to once again consider the disruptions associated with this #covidvariant and advocate for reasonable accountability. Validity and reliability are at stake. Nearly 100K students absent on first day back at school in Miami, Broward amid COVID surge.”

CBSMiami.com Team