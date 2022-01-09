Bon Jovi Tour Coming To FLA Live Arena in SunriseBon Jovi is hitting the road again and coming to South Florida.

Sidney Poitier, First Black Man To Win Best Actor Oscar, Dies At 94Groundbreaking actor Sidney Poitier has died, according to the Bahamian minister of foreign affairs. Poitier was 94 years old.

Taste Of The Town: Marion Miami Serving Upscale Asian Fusion Food With Nod To St. Tropez Party SceneWelcome to Marion Miami, an upbeat, upscale eatery in the heart of Brickell.

2022 Grammy Awards Postponed Over Omicron RiskThe show was scheduled to take place on January 31, but will be rescheduled for a future date, The Recording Academy and CBS said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Kodak Black Arrested On Trespassing Charge In South FloridaSouth Florida rapper Kodak Black has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge connected to a border crossing stop in April of 2019.

Beloved Actress, National Treasure Betty White Has Died At The Age Of 99Iconic actress and comedian Betty White died Friday. She was 99.