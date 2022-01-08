  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMFish Tank
    8:00 PMGood Sam
    9:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:City of Miami Police, Looal TV, Miami Burglary, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police detectives are investigating the overnight burglary of a business.

Police said it happened at around 3 a.m. Saturday at a business located in the 2400 block of NW 20th Street

READ MORE: FIU’s Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Aileen Marty Finds Rise In COVID Cases Alarming

Upon police arrival, the business owner told police that an unknown number of subjects burglarized his business by breaching the back of the establishment.

READ MORE: Police: Boy, 8, Survives Fall From 7th Floor Window In North Miami

An unknown amount of items were taken from the business.

MORE NEWS: FHP: Man Rushed To JMH After Being Shot While Driving On Florida's Turnpike

Detectives are actively investigating

CBSMiami.com Team