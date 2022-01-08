MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police detectives are investigating the overnight burglary of a business.
Police said it happened at around 3 a.m. Saturday at a business located in the 2400 block of NW 20th Street
Upon police arrival, the business owner told police that an unknown number of subjects burglarized his business by breaching the back of the establishment.
An unknown amount of items were taken from the business.
Detectives are actively investigating