MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police arrested a driver they say tried to flee the scene of a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Police said it happened at around 5 a.m. in the 2300 block of NW 7 Street in Miami.

Officers responded to a traffic crash involving a total of three vehicles, an SUV, sedan, and a motorcycle.

Once officers arrived on the scene, the motorcyclist who was involved was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition for treatment.

Upon further investigation, police said that one of the vehicles involved had attempted to flee the scene of the accident. Once officers gathered enough information, they were able to make an arrest.

The man facing charges has been identified as Jose Rodriguez, 35.

He faces two charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving without a valid driver’s licence.