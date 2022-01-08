MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Saturday afternoon after being shot while driving on the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike.

The FHP said it happened at around 2 p.m. when a black Hyundai Genesis SUV was traveling south on the turnpike in the area of NW 199 Street.

Authorities said an “unknown vehicle” pulled up along the Hyundai’s left side, when an occupant in the unknown vehicle discharged a firearm several times.

The driver of the Hyundai, who was the sole occupant, was struck several times and was later transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where his condition is unknown.

The shooting caused the southbound lanes of the turnpike to shut down while the investigation was ongoing.

Authorities did not release information on the suspect’s vehicle.

The investigation continues.

On Thursday morning, at 12:30 a.m., there was another highway shooting in the eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway at N.W. 67TH Ave. The victim’s black Mercedes Benz was followed to a Mobil gas station where more shots were fired.

At the scene, there were nearly a dozen evidence markers. The back windshield was also shattered by bullets which were fired into the side of the car as well.

The gunman fled and the victim was able to get inside of the gas station where he collapsed. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Saturday’s shooting is just the latest incident in a string of highway shootings. The Florida Highway Patrol said there are shootings at least once a week on South Florida’s highways. They said shots are fired by someone behind the wheel of a car or inside it.