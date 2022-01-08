MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 8-year-old boy is in the hospital Saturday evening after falling out of a 7th-floor window, according to police in North Miami.
It happened near Northeast 14th Avenue and 123rd Street.READ MORE: FIU’s Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Aileen Marty Finds Rise In COVID Cases Alarming
The boy was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center.READ MORE: Police Investigate Burglary Of Business In Miami
Authorities said the boy suffered injuries, but that his prognosis is good.
It’s not clear if his parents were with him at the time of the fall.MORE NEWS: FHP: Man Rushed To JMH After Being Shot While Driving On Florida's Turnpike
No additional information was made available.