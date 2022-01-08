MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 8-year-old boy is in the hospital Saturday evening after falling out of a 7th-floor window, according to police in North Miami.

It happened near Northeast 14th Avenue and 123rd Street.

The boy was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center.

Authorities said the boy suffered injuries, but that his prognosis is good.

It’s not clear if his parents were with him at the time of the fall.

No additional information was made available.