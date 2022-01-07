TAMPA (CBSMiami) — Two Malayan tigers at ZooTampa at Lowry Park have tested positive for COVID-19.
The zoo’s medical care team tested the 16-year-old and 7-year-old tigers after they showed “mild respiratory symptoms.”READ MORE: U.S. Department Of Education OKs Florida Plan For Education Money
The zoo says the tigers were vaccinated and they are unsure how the tigers contracted the virus.READ MORE: Two Men Found Dead Outside Home In Southwest Miami-Dade Neighborhood
The tigers are being treated and monitored around the clock and will not go out on public exhibit until they are back in good health.
The zoo says the nearby orangutans will also be tested as a safety precaution.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Take-Home Test Kits To Be Distributed Saturday At Select Miami-Dade, Broward Public Libraries