MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Welcome to Marion Miami, an upbeat, upscale eatery in the heart of Brickell. It’s the third restaurant concept for French born restaurateur Mathieu Massa and founder of Mr. Hospitality Group. He also owns El Tucan just next door and the popular Baoili Miami Beach.

Marion is named after Mathieu’s younger sister.

“She’s very special to me and Marion is an inspiration from the south of France where we bring the French Riviera both in our decor in our branding,” Massa said. “But we also bring it to our food even though we have an Asian fusion menu. We also have a lot of Mediterranean inspiration.”

Open since 2015, Marion has been dubbed, “Brickell’s Hottest Dinner Party.” What starts out as an elegant dining spot then pivots late night into a high energy music filled nightclub style atmosphere.

“I want them to be transported in the capital of the world of dinner and entertainment which is St. Tropez. So, the idea is to really show how high-end experience with quality food, quality decor and good service. We make sure they have a memorable experience,” Massa said.

As for the food?

“Japanese is really where people, in my experience, have been really attracted to and we wanted to give it a twist and bringing my culture of where I’m from to basically bring the ingredients from the south of France and be able to do a mix between the two flavors,” he explained,

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo began her tasting with Toro Toro Tartare. It’s tuna belly with caviar and 24 karat gold leaves.

“I love that it’s really cold and it’s it the belly of the tuna, so it has all the delicious fat and decadence. There’s a nice savory on the top with the caviar, which pops up the flavors in the mouth,” Petrillo said.

Next, soy marinated Chilean sea bass with steamed baby bok choy and sweet miso sauce.

“It has just a perfect amount of all the ingredients not too much soy, not too much truffle. I also love the bok choy underneath giving it that veggie crunch on the bottom,” said Petrillo after tasting.

And finally, the Risotto Hot Pot where Italy meets Asia, an out of this world blend of rice, mushrooms, truffles and more.

Marion Miami is open five days a week Tuesday through Saturday dinner only.

Marion is located at 111 SW First Ave in Miami’s Brickell area.

Click here for more information.