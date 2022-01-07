PROGRAMMING NOTESaturday edition of CBS4 This Morning expanding from 9a-11a starting Jan.8
By CBSMiami.com Team
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of hospital patients in Florida with COVID-19 continues to rise and is nearing 9,000.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, data posted Friday showed that 8,914 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 8,406 on Thursday and 7,647 on Wednesday.

The increases in patients with COVID-19 have come as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus has caused infections to soar across the state.

Also, the data Friday showed that 1,015 patients with COVID-19 were in intensive-care units, up from 935 on Thursday and 843 on Wednesday.

