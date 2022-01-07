TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of hospital patients in Florida with COVID-19 continues to rise and is nearing 9,000.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, data posted Friday showed that 8,914 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 8,406 on Thursday and 7,647 on Wednesday.READ MORE: Early Voting In Broward's Special General & Special Primary Elections Ends This Weekend
The increases in patients with COVID-19 have come as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus has caused infections to soar across the state.READ MORE: Recognize This Man? He's Wanted For Burglarizing Fort Lauderdale Home While Residents Were Asleep
Also, the data Friday showed that 1,015 patients with COVID-19 were in intensive-care units, up from 935 on Thursday and 843 on Wednesday.MORE NEWS: Florida Set To Receive 15,000 Doses Of Regeneron, Says Gov. Ron DeSantis
