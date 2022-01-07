FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is looking for a man who burglarized a home in the middle of the night, while the occupants were asleep.

According to police, a man entered the home through an unlocked side door in the 1600 block of NE 9 Court on Tuesday, January 4 around 4:00 a.m.

Once inside, the burglar spent about a half hour rummaging through a vehicle parked in the garage and stealing items from inside of the home while the victims were asleep. The suspect stole two key fobs and a wallet before leaving through the home’s front door. He then used one of the key fobs to steal one of the vehicles.

Video surveillance from the scene shows the suspect leaving the house.

WATCH: Video of suspect leaving the home.

The suspect is a white male between 25 to 35 years old, approximately 5’6” to 5’8”, approximately 150 to 170 pounds, and believed to wearing black rimmed glasses. He is seen in the video wearing an orange hat, a black hoodie, one black glove, black jogger style pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Grant Moule at 954-828-6032. To provide information anonymously, contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).