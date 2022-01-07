PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A seven-year-old girl, who was struck by a car while riding her bicycle near her school in Pembroke Pines on Thursday, has passed away.
According to Pembroke Pines police, a driver ran a stop sign at NW 136 Avenue at 10 Street and struck the girl while she was crossing the intersection in a marked crosswalk.READ MORE: Two Vaccinated Tigers At ZooTampa Test Positive For COVID-19
However, police said on Friday, the driver suffered a “sudden medical event” and “alcohol, drug impairment, or negligence is not suspected at this time on behalf of the driver.”READ MORE: U.S. Department Of Education OKs Florida Plan For Education Money
The driver, who was also hospitalized, is a 40-year-old man but we are not identifying him at this time.MORE NEWS: Two Men Found Dead Outside Home In Southwest Miami-Dade Neighborhood
The 7-year-old-girl, who hasn’t been identified, was a student at nearby Lakeside Elementary School, according to police.